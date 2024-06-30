Windsor man nearing 100th birthday credits active lifestyle and carefree eating for longevity

As Bob Stevenson approaches his 100th birthday, he continues to drive independently, tend to his garden daily, and make time to visit his 92-year-old fiancée.

In anticipation of the milestone, friends and family surprised him Saturday with an early 100th birthday party at the church where he remains an active choir member.

CTV News caught up with Stevenson a day before the celebration.

"I try to keep moving every day. I don't try to sit still. I've always got something ahead of me to," he shared. "It just takes a lot longer now. That's the problem."

Prior to CTV News sitting down with Stevenson outside his home in Windsor's Sandwich neighborhood, where he's lived since 1958, he was spotted pulling weeds in his garden.

Bob Stevenson’s family threw him an early birthday party on June 29, 2024. He turns 100 years old on July 6. (Source: Garett Stevenson)He boasts a spotless driving record since he started driving at the age of 18, claiming to never be involved in an at-fault accident.

Fortunately, Stevenson doesn't have to drive too far to see his fiancée.

"She's only three minutes from here," he said. "I also have a garden over at her place with things planted. She has a flower garden there that I take care of. I water all her flowers, front and back. So it's a full-time job over there as well as what goes on here."

One of the joys of aging for Stevenson is watching his family grow. He currently has eight grandchildren.

Although some may question his longevity tips, they seem to work for him.

"I eat whatever I want. I've always eaten whatever I felt was good for me. I don't look at how many calories or anything like that. That's not the way I live," he said. "I only take five pills and each one of them does something for me. They're ones that I've derived by myself. I don't take any doctor's meds at all."

Bob Stevenson and his 72-year-old son Craig. (Source: Garett Stevenson)A member of Bedford United Church in Sandwich Town since he was 18, he has volunteered in nearly every role, "I also sing in the choir. I've always been singing in the choir. I'm still doing that."

More than 60 community members gathered to celebrate Stevenson’s 100th birthday at Bedford United Church.

Among the decorations was a sign describing what life looked like 100 years ago.

In 1924, the average yearly income was $1,463, a new house would run about $2,500 and it cost just about $400 for a new car.

On July 6, the day of his actual birthday, Stevenson plans to fly to the Calgary Stampede.