20-year Canada Day cycling tradition by neighbours in Windsor extends to next generation

If you're driving around Windsor and notice a group of cyclists clad in maple leaf gear, they want you to know it's part of a long-standing tradition for Canada Day among friends and family.

Around 20 years ago, neighbors Tom Lyons and Tom Davis, who both reside on Byng Road and happen to share the same first name, initiated their inaugural "Canada Day bike parade."

Friends, family, and neighbors would pedal their bikes to the Canada Day Parade and return to Davis' home, where they enjoyed a gathering by his backyard pool.

"So every year, we got to host the Canada Day party," Davis said.

Over time, the tradition evolved into a pedal pub crawl.

On Sunday, approximately 40 people could be seen cycling between gathering spots while dressed in Canadian-themed attire.

"Each year, we visit different spots. Today, we started at Good Time Charly. We planned to go to Hook and Ladder but we ended up at Victoria Tavern," Lyons said.

"As we ride through neighborhoods, people wave and honk their horns. We even sang O Canada at someone's house," Lyons added.

But according to the neighbours, the most rewarding aspect is seeing the tradition continue with the next generation.

"I told my daughter that I hope she'll carry this on when we're no longer able to. Someday, it'll be at her house, bringing together friends, family, and kids," Davis said.

As for Lyons, who is a bit older than Davis, he looks forward to his grandchildren joining in someday.

The cyclists typically gather on July 1 for Canada Day. However, this year, they opted for June 30, given that Canada Day falls on a Monday, allowing them a rest day afterward.

On Monday, the Canada Day parade route will return to downtown Windsor for the first time since 2019.