Windsor Public Library strike averted as tentative agreement reached with union

A strike by Windsor Public Library employees was narrowly avoided as a tentative agreement was reached with the union, according to the chair of the library board.

Workers were scheduled to begin job action at midnight on June 30 if an agreement had not been reached.

Library board chair Mark McKenzie stated that CUPE Local 2067.1, representing library employees, had been engaged in negotiations with the city for "a few months now."

"I can tell you absolutely no hours are being cut at the Windsor Public Library. We're not going to be cutting any weekly hours or anything like that. I think that people are going to be pleased," said McKenzie.

CTV News was unable to reach CUPE Local 2067.01 president Dan Rutherford following the announcement of the tentative deal.

Key issues in the negotiations included expanding Sunday hours to all ten branches and addressing workplace safety concerns.

"We believe that we got a fair and equitable deal not only for the residents of Windsor but also for the Windsor Public Library workers," McKenzie added.

Out of respect for the bargaining process, McKenzie said he would not disclose further details about the tentative agreement.

The Windsor Public Library board expects to know by Tuesday when a ratification vote will take place.

"Then, we'll call an emergency meeting, the Windsor Public Library board will approve the deal hopefully and then it'll go to city council for final approval," said McKenzie.