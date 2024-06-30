WINDSOR
Windsor

Windsor Public Library strike averted as tentative agreement reached with union

Central branch of the Windsor Public Library in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Central branch of the Windsor Public Library in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
Share

A strike by Windsor Public Library employees was narrowly avoided as a tentative agreement was reached with the union, according to the chair of the library board.

Workers were scheduled to begin job action at midnight on June 30 if an agreement had not been reached.

Library board chair Mark McKenzie stated that CUPE Local 2067.1, representing library employees, had been engaged in negotiations with the city for "a few months now."

"I can tell you absolutely no hours are being cut at the Windsor Public Library. We're not going to be cutting any weekly hours or anything like that. I think that people are going to be pleased," said McKenzie.

CTV News was unable to reach CUPE Local 2067.01 president Dan Rutherford following the announcement of the tentative deal.

Key issues in the negotiations included expanding Sunday hours to all ten branches and addressing workplace safety concerns.

"We believe that we got a fair and equitable deal not only for the residents of Windsor but also for the Windsor Public Library workers," McKenzie added.

Out of respect for the bargaining process, McKenzie said he would not disclose further details about the tentative agreement.

The Windsor Public Library board expects to know by Tuesday when a ratification vote will take place.

"Then, we'll call an emergency meeting, the Windsor Public Library board will approve the deal hopefully and then it'll go to city council for final approval," said McKenzie.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian state media claim Kanye West is visiting Moscow

Unconfirmed reports say American rapper and producer Kanye West is visiting Moscow. If true, it would make West the first major American celebrity to visit Moscow since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News