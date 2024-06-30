Suspect arrested after 7-hour standoff with Windsor police
One man is in custody after a lengthy standoff with Windsor police.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance at 920 Ouellette Ave.
Police at the scene said a male resident had discharged multiple fire extinguishers throughout the property and barricaded himself inside an apartment. The individual then allegedly brandished weapons, made threats, and threw items at people from his balcony.
Police said the suspect refused to leave the residence, and officers set up a perimeter around the property and called in a Windsor Police Service (WPS) negotiator.
Following a seven-and-a-half hour standoff and repeated attempts to negotiate, police entered the apartment and arrested the suspect without incident.
WPS charged the 59-year-old man with the following offences:
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
- Uttering threats to cause death
- Uttering threats to cause damage to property
- Mischief over $5,000
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.
If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
She's still busy at 105. What secrets and science are behind Canada's 'super agers'?
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
'7 years of regret': Raunchy leg piece wins bad tattoo competition at Edmonton Expo Centre
Friday night was a celebration of mistakes for a small group of body art enthusiasts.
Nude beach etiquette: Lose your clothes, not your manners
Most of us have felt the freedom and delight that comes with stripping down to a swimsuit on a sunny day and wading into a cool sea, the horizon twinkling in the distance.
Who are the richest people in Canada? Here's how many billionaires there are
If you gathered all the wealth that billionaires currently have worldwide, you would have about US$14.2 trillion, according to Forbes Magazine. But what about in Canada alone?
The new airline rivalries: Air Canada vs. Porter, WestJet vs. Flair
In a country traditionally dominated by two national airlines, a new set of aviation rivalries has emerged. Porter is increasingly moving in on Air Canada's home turf of Central Canada as well as cross-country routes, while WestJet seeks to counter the threat of Flair Airlines in a shift from the decades-old industry dynamic of sparring between the two biggest carriers.
A study identified 6 types of depression. Here’s why that matters
Scientists may be a step closer to that reality, thanks to new research that has identified six subtypes — or 'biotypes' — of major depression via brain imaging combined with machine learning.
How will Louisiana's new Ten Commandments classroom requirement be funded and enforced?
Even as a legal challenge is already underway over a new Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms, the details of how the mandate will be implemented and enforced remain murky.
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
Man in his 70s struck and killed by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore
A pedestrian in his 70s was struck and killed at an intersection in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
-
Eight people displaced by Kitchener house fire
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
-
More than 150 Cargill workers turn to Guelph Food Bank as strike enters second month
The strike at a Cargill meat processing plant in Guelph has now entered its second month, leaving many employees in a difficult situation.
London
-
London, Ont. fire crews battle garage fire
Fire crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire in the 100-block of Springbank Drive late Saturday night.
-
Owen Sound police make arrest after alleged downtown knife attack
A man has been charged by Owen Sound police after allegedly attacking someone with a knife.
-
Cool and cloudy Sunday
Cloudy conditions will linger before the sun comes out this long weekend.
Barrie
-
Barrie's city services on Canada Day
Review buses, parking and firework regulations information for city services affected on Canada Day.
-
Police cruiser catches fire in overnight assault investigation
Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.
-
Six people taken to hospital following crash near Alliston
Six people are in hospital after a crash near Alliston Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
-
She's still busy at 105. What secrets and science are behind Canada's 'super agers'?
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
-
Faulty brakes, airbag systems: Here are the cars recalled in Canada
Transport Canada recalled various vehicles over the last week, including Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen and Porsche cars.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Cement deer poached from popular Hwy. 17 rest stop
Municipal officials and provincial police are baffled by the theft of some unique deer in the northern Ontario community of Elliot Lake.
-
Most of Northeastern Ont. under a severe thunderstorm watch, warnings now issued in some communities
Many areas in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch – with some now under severe thunderstorm warnings, Environment Canada said Saturday.
-
Thunder Bay police cleared in incident where a suspect was injured by anti-riot weapon
Police in Thunder Bay have been cleared in an incident in which an officer shot at a suspect waving a replica handgun with a less-lethal weapon.
Ottawa
-
Ontario appoints supervisor to oversee Renfrew Victoria Hospital amid claims of financial irregularities
New information has surfaced regarding the province appointing a supervisor to oversee Renfrew Victoria Hospital (RVH).
-
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
Several events across the city will be hosting fireworks displays as part of their celebrations next Monday, while residents are allowed to host private fireworks displays on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
-
OPP seeking witnesses, video following serious assault in Quinte West, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking people who might have witnessed, or have video recording, of what they call a serious assault that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Quinte West, Ont. to come forward.
Toronto
-
Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration.
-
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
-
Homicide investigation underway in Hamilton
Hamilton police say they are investigating a homicide Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Man in his 70s struck and killed by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore
A pedestrian in his 70s was struck and killed at an intersection in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Two men stabbed in separate assaults in Montreal on Sunday morning: police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two separate assaults that led to stabbings where both victims were sent to the hospital.
-
Multi-vehicle crash at the Turcot leaves 1 in critical condition: Quebec police
A multi-vehicle collision occurred on Sunday morning on Highway 15 southbound in Montreal, while police were investigating a possible hit-and-run.
Winnipeg
-
'It's something to see': How water towers have transformed into Manitoba skyline icons
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
-
‘The number is evolving’: Over 10 WestJet flights cancelled at Winnipeg airport due to strike
More and more WestJet flights are getting cancelled due to an ongoing labour dispute between the airline and its mechanics.
-
No injuries reported in 5 overnight fires: WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it is investigating after five fires broke out between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
Police seek witnesses after body found in Mill Creek Ravine: EPS
A dead person was found in Mill Creek Ravine on Saturday and Edmonton police are investigating the death as suspicious.
-
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
-
Charges pending after 3-year-old Edmonton boy struck, killed by truck in marked crosswalk
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Paredes kicks 52-yard field goal in OT as Stampeders edge Blue Bombers 22-19
Demerio Houston did his part and then watched as Rene Paredes emerged as the overtime hero.
-
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
-
'We left here with what we think is a great haul': Flames draft 10 players in Las Vegas
The Calgary Flames had a busy weekend, drafting 10 players at the 2024 NHL Draft over seven rounds.
Regina
-
Regina man suffers 'severe injury' from large bladed weapon, RPS seeks assistance
Regina police are seeking assistance after a man suffered an injury late Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.
-
Gamers battle it out at weekend Summer Arcadian tournament in Regina
Gamers from all across Saskatchewan battled it out over the weekend, making for a fun showdown at the Lazy Owl in Regina.
-
How Sask. RCMP used a drone to help stranded hikers
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
Vancouver
-
'This amount of stress is awful': B.C. woman says senior relatives stranded in Calgary amid WestJet strike
A Maple Ridge, B.C. resident says her mother and mother-in-law’s first trip to Canada has ended on a frustrating note after their flight home was suddenly cancelled amid a strike at WestJet.
-
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
-
Metro Vancouver Transit Police hand out 268 tickets for driving in bus lanes during crackdown
Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they handed out 334 tickets to drivers across the region during a four-day crackdown on misuse of bus lanes.
Vancouver Island
-
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
-
Langford rainbow crosswalk vandalized twice in 48 hours: RCMP
Police have released surveillance video of two vandalism incidents at a rainbow crosswalk in Langford, B.C., and are appealing to the public to help identify the suspects involved.
-
As fall elections loom, are fears for the state of democracy in Canada justified?
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton golf course residences win national award
The recent construction of seasonal homes at a Cape Breton golf course is proving to be a hole-in-one on the national stage.
-
Scientists add more underwater robots to monitor endangered North Atlantic right whales
In the race to protect the endangered species, researchers are bringing in more underwater robots—unmanned vehicles known as gliders that slowly patrol the Gulf of St. Lawrence, passively listening for whales.
-
One Sydney restaurant temporarily reopens on Canada Day weekend, another temporarily closes
It was a tale of two restaurants in Sydney, N.S., on Saturday as one popular eatery reopened for a couple of days, while another has temporarily closed.
N.L.
-
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
-
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
-
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.