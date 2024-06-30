Suspect arrested after 7-hour standoff with Windsor police

WINDSOR
    Windsor police conducting what they’re calling an ‘active investigation’ at 920 Ouellette Ave. on June 29, 2024. (Source: Dustin Coffman) Windsor police conducting what they’re calling an ‘active investigation’ at 920 Ouellette Ave. on June 29, 2024. (Source: Dustin Coffman)
    One man is in custody after a lengthy standoff with Windsor police.

    Shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance at 920 Ouellette Ave.

    Police at the scene said a male resident had discharged multiple fire extinguishers throughout the property and barricaded himself inside an apartment. The individual then allegedly brandished weapons, made threats, and threw items at people from his balcony.

    Police said the suspect refused to leave the residence, and officers set up a perimeter around the property and called in a Windsor Police Service (WPS) negotiator.

    Following a seven-and-a-half hour standoff and repeated attempts to negotiate, police entered the apartment and arrested the suspect without incident.

    WPS charged the 59-year-old man with the following offences:

    • Assault with a weapon
    • Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
    • Uttering threats to cause death
    • Uttering threats to cause damage to property
    • Mischief over $5,000

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

