WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Cool and cloudy Sunday

    A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo from November 2023. (Source: Ray Akey) A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo from November 2023. (Source: Ray Akey)
    Cloudy conditions will linger before the sun comes out this long weekend.

    Sunday will be mainly cloudy and on the cooler side, with a slight chance of showers and a high of 16, warming up a bit in the afternoon.

    Clouds will clear overnight with a low of 12 degrees.

    Your Holiday Monday is expected to be sunny and warm with a high of 23 degrees. Clear skies are expected Monday night as well.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor, Ont. region’s forecast

    Sunday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this morning and early this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature falling to 16 this morning then rising. UV index 7 or high.

    Sunday night: A few clouds. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 12.

    Monday: Sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High 23. Humidex 25.

    Tuesday: Sunny. High 28.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

