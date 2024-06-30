Cool and cloudy Sunday
Cloudy conditions will linger before the sun comes out this long weekend.
Sunday will be mainly cloudy and on the cooler side, with a slight chance of showers and a high of 16, warming up a bit in the afternoon.
Clouds will clear overnight with a low of 12 degrees.
Your Holiday Monday is expected to be sunny and warm with a high of 23 degrees. Clear skies are expected Monday night as well.
Here’s a look at the Windsor, Ont. region’s forecast
Sunday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this morning and early this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature falling to 16 this morning then rising. UV index 7 or high.
Sunday night: A few clouds. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 12.
Monday: Sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High 23. Humidex 25.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 28.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Neighbour on the hook for $3,675 in damages due to ‘nuisance cedar’: B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
More WestJet flight cancellations as strike hits tens of thousands of travellers
WesJet flight cancellations grew to over 800 Sunday afternoon, upending plans for close to 100,000 passengers as an unexpected strike by plane mechanics entered its third day on the busiest travel weekend of the season.
A study identified 6 types of depression. Here’s why that matters
Scientists may be a step closer to that reality, thanks to new research that has identified six subtypes — or 'biotypes' — of major depression via brain imaging combined with machine learning.
Several U.S. military bases in Europe on heightened alert amid possible terrorist threat
Several U.S. military bases across Europe were put on a heightened state of alert over the weekend, with the level of force protection raised to its second-highest state amid concerns that a terrorist attack could target U.S. military personnel or facilities, according to two U.S. officials.
She's still busy at 105. What secrets and science are behind Canada's 'super agers'?
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
Nude beach etiquette: Lose your clothes, not your manners
Most of us have felt the freedom and delight that comes with stripping down to a swimsuit on a sunny day and wading into a cool sea, the horizon twinkling in the distance.
Creators urge Ottawa to force disclosure of ‘black box’ AI system training
Canadian creators and publishers want the government to do something about the unauthorized and usually unreported use of their content to train generative artificial intelligence systems.
Canada Day is forecast to be rainy for many this year. Here's a look at weather and fireworks celebrations
Canada turns 157 years old this year, and several fireworks shows across the country are expected to paint the night skies in celebration. Here's a look at the forecast and fireworks celebrations across the country for Canada Day in 2024.
French voters propel far-right National Rally to strong lead in first-round legislative elections
France's high-stakes legislative elections propelled the far-right National Rally to a strong but not decisive lead in the first-round vote Sunday, polling agencies projected, dealing another slap to centrist President Emmanuel Macron.
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
Most-read stories of the week: abandoned pets, an 'unbearable' living situation and Stanley cup celebrations
From abandoned animals to an 'unbearable' living situation and a fond farewell to one of CTV Kitchener's own, here are the most-read stories of the week.
Waterloo regional police to conduct alcohol screening at all traffic stops starting July 1
Starting on July 1, all drivers pulled over by Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officers may face an alcohol screening test.
London area track and field athletes book tickets to Paris 2024 Olympics
Several area athletes are heading to the Olympics in Paris and the U20 World Championships in Peru after qualifying at the Bell Track and Field Championships in Montreal Friday.
London, Ont. fire crews battle garage fire
Fire crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire in the 100-block of Springbank Drive late Saturday night.
Cosmetics stolen from St. Thomas business
On Saturday evening, St. Thomas police were contacted by loss prevention at a local store located at 1063 Talbot St.
Man found dead near Highway 400 in Barrie
Provincial police have confirmed that a man was found dead near the Highway 400 and Bayfield Street overpass in Barrie on Friday.
Riding trail closed in Port Severn due to collision
Officers have shut down a riding trail due to a crash in Port Severn.
First traditional Muskoka Powwow held in Bracebridge
Muskoka's first-ever annual traditional Powwow brought hundreds to Bracebridge for a weekend of First Nations culture.
Another teen charged with stunt driving on a northern Ont. highway
A 19-year-old driver was travelling 145km/h in an 80km/h zone on Highway 63 near North Bay,Ont., last week, police say.
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
Manitoulin Transport rescues wildlife rescue centres across Ontario
For the last several years Manitoulin Transport has been delivering food, medical supplies and cleaning materials to Ontario Wildlife Rescue centres across the province at no charge.
Sault police cleared in incident where man had medical crisis in holding cell
Sault police did nothing wrong when a man had a medical crisis while in a police cell, Ontario’s police watchdog has concluded.
Cement deer poached from popular Hwy. 17 rest stop
Municipal officials and provincial police are baffled by the theft of some unique deer in the northern Ontario community of Elliot Lake.
More than 200 people evacuated following apartment fire in Gatineau, Que.
Gatineau Fire says though no injuries were reported, over 200 people were evacuated from their apartments Saturday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que.
Woman and child pulled from Rideau River in Hogs Back Park
Ottawa firefighters rescued a woman and a child who fell into the Rideau River in south Ottawa on Sunday afternoon.
10 things to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
The national Canada Day celebrations will be held at LeBreton Flats, while festivities are also planned on Parliament Hill and in Old Hull. Across Ottawa, Canada Day celebrations will be held in communities.
WATCH LIVE Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend.
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
Triple shooting at Hamilton party leaves 1 person dead: police
One person is dead after a triple shooting at a party in Hamilton early Sunday morning, police say.
Man in his 70s struck and killed by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore
A pedestrian in his 70s was struck and killed at an intersection in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
Quebec businesses frustrated at cost and logistics of French-language law rules
Quebec merchants are facing another deadline to comply with new French language rules found in Bill 96 related to the size of French script on signage.
Crepeau leads Quebec contingent on Team Canada's historic Copa run
Canadian keeper Maxime Crepeau is among the five soccer players from Quebec making names for themselves as Canada advances to the Copa America quarterfinals.
1 man dead, 2 others still missing after boaters disappear near Grand Rapids
A 31-year-old man is dead and two others are still missing after a group of boaters disappeared near Grand Rapids early Friday morning.
William Avenue reopened following house fire demolition
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were at the scene of a blaze in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
'It's something to see': How water towers have transformed into Manitoba skyline icons
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
Man shot and killed by police after crash near Fraser
A man was shot and killed by police Saturday night after a car crash in northeast Edmonton.
'Expect to be surprised': How an Edmonton bar is taking mocktails to a new level
A new business is offering Edmontonians the chance to enjoy the bar without the buzz.
Multiple people injured in RV police chase in Lloydminster: RCMP
Several people were injured Saturday night after a man allegedly stole an occupied RV during a police chase at a campground in Lloydminster.
Canada advances to Copa America quarterfinals after scoreless draw with Chile
Maxime Crépeau finished with three saves to lead Canada to a scoreless draw with Chile at Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday night, sending the Canadians to the quarterfinal round of Copa America in their first appearance.
Fire tears through Ol’ Beautiful taproom in Inglewood
A fire destroyed one of Calgary’s favourite watering holes early Sunday morning.
Trevor Harris heads to 6 game injured list, Shea Patterson to start on Thursday
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be without quarterback Trevor Harris for a significant amount of time.
Death investigation underway in Regina
A death investigation is underway in Regina after a man died from his injuries on Saturday night.
Gamers battle it out at weekend Summer Arcadian tournament in Regina
Gamers from all across Saskatchewan battled it out over the weekend, making for a fun showdown at the Lazy Owl in Regina.
WestJet mechanics strike forces dozens more B.C. flight cancellations
Dozens of WestJet flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as a strike by airline mechanics continues.
Butterfly population declining in Metro Vancouver
When was the last time you spotted a butterfly in Metro Vancouver? According to Professor Michelle Tseng, sightings are becoming less common.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Neighbour on the hook for $3,675 in damages due to ‘nuisance cedar’: B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of New Brunswick
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of New Brunswick on Saturday,
Five players with Maritime connections picked in 2024 NHL draft
At least five players with Maritime connections were selected during this weekend’s 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft.
Man arrested after stabbing in Tatamagouche: N.S. RCMP
Colchester County District RCMP said a man involved in a stabbing Sunday morning in Tatamagouche, N.S., has been arrested.
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.