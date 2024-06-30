Man arrested for intimate partner violence in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Grand Avenue West in Chatham Friday night.

Upon arrival, investigating officers learned that a male suspect had attended a woman’s residence, contrary to his court ordered conditions.

Police said the man was instructed to leave by the homeowner, and in response assaulted the woman along with her friend who had attempted to intervene and help.

Prior to police arrival, the man also allegedly caused damage to the residence before fleeing on foot with several items belonging to the homeowner in his possession.

The man was found and placed under arrest for the following offences: failure to comply with release order (four counts), assault causing bodily harm, assault (two counts), mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000 (two counts), possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (two counts).

The 19-year-old Chatham man was taken to police headquarters where he was held in custody pending a bailing hearing.