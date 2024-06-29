Two people arrested for allegedly stabbing each other: WPS
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two suspects who allegedly stabbed one another during a dispute.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call about a reported stabbing in the 3300-block of Millen Avenue.
Once on scene, officers said they located a man with multiple wounds to his body.
A second male, also suffering from a stab wound, was tracked down by police at a residence in the 3800-block of Matchette Road.
Both men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Through investigation, officers learned that the two men, who are known to each other, engaged in a dispute and stabbed each other.
A 31 year old and a 24 year old have both been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
The 24 year old is also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
