Two people arrested for allegedly stabbing each other: WPS

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two suspects who allegedly stabbed one another during a dispute.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call about a reported stabbing in the 3300-block of Millen Avenue.

Once on scene, officers said they located a man with multiple wounds to his body.

A second male, also suffering from a stab wound, was tracked down by police at a residence in the 3800-block of Matchette Road.

Both men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers learned that the two men, who are known to each other, engaged in a dispute and stabbed each other.

A 31 year old and a 24 year old have both been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The 24 year old is also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

This remains an ongoing investigation.