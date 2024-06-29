WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two people arrested for allegedly stabbing each other: WPS

    A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police) A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two suspects who allegedly stabbed one another during a dispute.

    Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call about a reported stabbing in the 3300-block of Millen Avenue.

    Once on scene, officers said they located a man with multiple wounds to his body.

    A second male, also suffering from a stab wound, was tracked down by police at a residence in the 3800-block of Matchette Road.

    Both men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Through investigation, officers learned that the two men, who are known to each other, engaged in a dispute and stabbed each other.

    A 31 year old and a 24 year old have both been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

    The 24 year old is also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

    This remains an ongoing investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News