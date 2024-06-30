Chatham-Kent police investigate break and enter

In the early morning hours on Friday, Chatham-Kent police say two suspects gained entry into the fenced-in compound of Waste Connections at 91 Sass Rd. in Chatham.

The incident happened between the hours of 1:50 a.m. and 3:50 a.m.

Once inside, several items of value were allegedly taken by the suspects before fleeing from the property.

Approximately $400 in damage was sustained to the fence as a result of the forced entry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent police.