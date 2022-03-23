Woman trying to feed squirrels gets caught up in confusion

A Wallaceburg woman found herself in a sticky situation after nearby contractors mistakenly thought she was throwing feces at them.

Chatham-Kent police say officers went to the area of Margaret Avenue around 3 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a tenant throwing excrement at contractors working on site.

Investigation found, however, the 54-year-old was trying to feed the neighbourhood squirrels by throwing bags of peanut butter.

Police cautioned the woman to stop throwing any objects.