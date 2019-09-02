

CTV Windsor





Unifor National President Jerry Dias says the union is taking over the Windsor Nemak plant and won't be leaving the premises until its collective agreement is honoured.

Dias is hosting the rally stating Nemak agreed in writing to keep the plant open until 2022 and workers expect them to live up to that agreement.

The Mexican-owned aluminum casting plant is scheduled to close in mid-2020, putting 270 people out of work.

"Nemak cannot get away with betraying its workers or Canadians simply because they are motivated by corporate greed," said Jerry Dias.

Dias says workers will be protesting until a resolution is found.

"We have a collective agreement where we're locked in product and Nemak, frankly, doesn't honour the collective agreement. So if they're not honouring the collective agreement, then neither are we and we will be here until they change their mind."

In July, Nemak announced it planned to move production to its facilities in Mexico — Diaz says that's a clear violation of an extension agreement signed with the union in 2016.

Workers walked out Monday morning shutting down all operations at the plant.

Since 2015, Nemak had received $4.5-million from the provincial and federal governments to support the company's production in Windsor.

"This plant has made nothing but profits and closing it is an avoidable, short-sighted decision that will take a devastating toll on 180 workers, their families, and the community," said Dias.