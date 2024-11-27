Active investigation cleared on Victoria Avenue

Windsor police have left the scene after an active investigation near the downtown area.

Police say they were investigating a suspicious package in the 1400 block of Victoria Avenue, near Shepherd Street West. Police say they are investigating a suspicious package in the 1400 block of Victoria Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 27, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)

The community was asked to avoid the area. Police confirm there is nothing to report about the incident.