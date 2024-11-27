WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Active investigation cleared on Victoria Avenue

    Active investigation on Victoria Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor) Active investigation on Victoria Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police have left the scene after an active investigation near the downtown area.

    Police say they were investigating a suspicious package in the 1400 block of Victoria Avenue, near Shepherd Street West.Police say they are investigating a suspicious package in the 1400 block of Victoria Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 27, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)

    The community was asked to avoid the area. Police confirm there is nothing to report about the incident.

