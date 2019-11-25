

CTV Windsor





WINDSOR – A Windsor woman and her 8-year-old daughter are upset after she says Christmas decorations were stolen from her front yard.

Paige Desfosses says the thieves came back twice within a few hours.

Desfosses says the first theft took place between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 12:30 a.m. Monday. She says her husband was outside between this time. The second incident happened around 4 a.m.

There were no security cameras at the time, Desfosses posted on Facebook she is considering getting cameras now.

An inflatable Grinch, and two other items were reported stolen from in front of the home in the Ford City area.