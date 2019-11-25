Windsor woman upset after Christmas decorations stolen from yard
A Windsor woman says Christmas decorations were stolen from her yard in Windsor on Nov. 25, 2019. (Courtesy Paige Desfosses / Facebook)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 11:02AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 25, 2019 11:03AM EST
WINDSOR – A Windsor woman and her 8-year-old daughter are upset after she says Christmas decorations were stolen from her front yard.
Paige Desfosses says the thieves came back twice within a few hours.
Desfosses says the first theft took place between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 12:30 a.m. Monday. She says her husband was outside between this time. The second incident happened around 4 a.m.
There were no security cameras at the time, Desfosses posted on Facebook she is considering getting cameras now.
An inflatable Grinch, and two other items were reported stolen from in front of the home in the Ford City area.