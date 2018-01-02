

CTV Windsor





An 18-year-old Windsor woman is facing attempted murder charges after a 22-year-old man was shot in west Windsor.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of Union Street for a report of a person who had just been shot on Saturday Dec. 30 at 9:50 a.m.

Several patrol units responded and arrived to find an injured male walking outside of the residence.

Police say the initial scene was chaotic, with several individuals who had exited the involved residence yelling and screaming outside.

The injured male was transported to hospital via ambulance.

The scene was then contained by officers and an investigation was launched.

There were no other reported injuries.

Witnesses indicated to police that an intruder had entered the residence, shot the injured male, and then fled on foot.

The Major Crimes Branch joined the investigation.Investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant for the involved residence.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Police conducted a canvass of the neighbourhood. The investigation led officers to believe that there had not been an intruder.

The 22-year-old male victim from Windsor remains in hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Due to his injuries, investigators have not yet been able to interview him.

The incident is domestic-related, and investigators are not seeking any other direct suspects.

An 18-year-old female from Windsor is facing charges of attempt murder, and two counts of public mischief for misleading police.

A 39-year-old female from Windsor is facing a charge of public mischief for misleading police.

An 18-year-old female from Windsor is facing a charge of public mischief for misleading police.

All three arrested females were released on a Promise to Appear with a future court date.

The matter remains under active investigation. The involved firearm has not yet been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.