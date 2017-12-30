Shooting in west Windsor under investigation
Windsor police have taped off a home on Union Street on Saturday Dec. 30, 2017. (Photo: Gord Bacon / AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, December 30, 2017 1:49PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 30, 2017 7:24PM EST
Windsor Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s west end.
Police confirm officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Union St. near Partington Ave. early Saturday morning.
Police are not releasing any information with regards to injuries or arrests.
