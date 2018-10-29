

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man will be sentenced in two weeks after pleading guilty to a number of smash and grabs last summer.

Justin Loma, 30, entered a guilty plea for several break and enter charges in a Windsor court on Monday.

Loma was arrested July 13 after a police investigated a multi-day crime spree in Windsor, LaSalle, Leamington and Tecumseh.

Loma admitted to using stolen vehicles to smash into several businesses including PC Outfitters and a Coach store at Windsor Crossing.

Loma also pleaded guilty to breaking into different optical stores in Tecumseh and Leamington, stealing several thousands of dollars in sunglasses. He also admitted to breaking into a Shoppers Drug Mart in Tecumseh and an apartment in Windsor where he took a dryer worth $1500.

Police recovered most of the items.

While Loma pleaded guilty to several counts of break and enter, his defence team expects several other charges to be dropped.

His lawyer Ken Marley told the court that Loma has been doing everything he can to ensure this type of criminal activity won't happen again.

“While he's been in custody, there were a number of drug treatment programs that he was able to take that are offered at the local jail,” said Marley. “He's taken all of those programs as I understand it and will be looking to take further programming either while he's in custody or on his release from custody."

Loma has been temporarily been released from jail, but he is under house arrest.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13.