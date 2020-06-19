WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 27-year-old Windsor woman has been arrested related to an online illegal cannabis distribution in Essex County.

On Tuesday, members of the OPP Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) made the arrest.

Kimberley Dunbar, 27, of Windsor, is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor at a later date, charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, contrary to the Cannabis Act.

A quantity of cannabis and Canadian currency was seized.

OPP say they are continuing to lead an enforcement strategy, which includes other Ontario police services. This strategy is intended to reflect actionable intelligence on illegal cannabis operations.

The focus of the strategy is to dismantle organized crime groups, eliminate the illegal cannabis supply, remove illegal cannabis enterprises such as store fronts and online, and target the proceeds of crime and assets.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.