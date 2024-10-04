WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police looking for witness of September collision involving pedestrian

    Crash at Dougall in Roseland in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 17, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr) Crash at Dougall in Roseland in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 17, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)
    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) are looking for a witness to a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle in September.

    According to investigators, the WPS has gotten video footage of the incident, showing a red SUV nearby.

    Police are asking the occupants of the SUV to come forward and share what they saw on Sept. 17.

    The incident took place at the intersection of Dougall Avenue and Roseland Drive around 11:30 p.m. 

    A 25-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital and was admitted to the ICU.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online

