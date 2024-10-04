WINDSOR
    • Point Pelee National Park closing for a week

    Point Pelee National Park is closing for a week for its annual deer cull.

    The deer cull helps ensure the long-term health of the park’s ecosystems, according to Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation.

    The cull requires a temporary closure, which will take place from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8. It will reopen on Nov. 9.

    A second deer cull will take place on Jan. 24 until Jan. 31.

    “Parks Canada is responsible for maintaining and restoring ecological health in national parks,” read a news release.

    “Caldwell First Nation’s traditional territory encompasses the park. A high population of white-tailed deer in Point Pelee National Park creates a serious threat to forest and savannah health and the species that depend on these habitats.”

    Parks Canada estimates the current white-tailed deer population is two times higher than what the ecosystem can support.

