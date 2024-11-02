Windsor Spitfires shutout Firebirds following loss

WINDSOR
    After a 3-1 loss to the Soo Greyhounds, their first home defeat of the season, the Windsor Spitfires shut out the Flint Firebirds 3-0 on Friday night.

    Joey Costanzo played a great game, preventing the Firebirds from scoring a goal.

    The action came in the second period, as Conor Walton pocketed the first point of the game, assisted by Noah Morneau.

    Seven minutes later, Cole Davis hit the back of the net again for the Spits to lead by two.

    The final tally was secured by Ryan Abraham, scored with five minutes left in regulation.

    The Spits hit the ice again at home on Sunday against the Firebirds.

