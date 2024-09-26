WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor Spitfires defeat Saginaw Spirit 5-4 in OT to open OHL season

    The Windsor Spitfires celebrate their win over the Saginaw Spirit in Saginaw, Mich. on Sept. 25, 2024. (Source: Ontario Hockey League/X) The Windsor Spitfires celebrate their win over the Saginaw Spirit in Saginaw, Mich. on Sept. 25, 2024. (Source: Ontario Hockey League/X)
    Jack Nesbitt scored the overtime winner as the Windsor Spitfires defeated the Saginaw Spirit 5-4 in the first game of the 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League regular season on Wednesday.

    Anthony Cristoforo had a goal and two assists, while Nesbitt and Ryan Abraham had one of each for Windsor (1-0-0). Cole Davis and Noah Morneau also scored, and Ethan Belchetz added two helpers at Dow Event Center.

    Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo saved 29 shots.

    Michael Misa scored twice for Saginaw (0-1-0). Jacob Cloutier had a goal and an assist while Will Bishop also scored. James Guo had two assists.

    Goaltender Andrew Oke stopped 39 shots.

    The Spirit raised their Memorial Cup championship banner before the game after winning the tournament as hosts on June 2.

    Saginaw, which finished second in the Western Conference last season, lost to London in the third round of the OHL playoffs before getting revenge with a 4-3 victory over the Knights in the Memorial Cup final.

    Windsor was last in the West with an 18-42-8 record and missed the playoffs in 2023-24.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

