WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Incident involving wild turkeys' in Tecumseh under investigation

    A rare Smoke Phase Wild Turkey born in 2017 and part of a family of 6 wild turkeys in Long Sault, Ont. (Calvin Hanson/CTV Viewer) A rare Smoke Phase Wild Turkey born in 2017 and part of a family of 6 wild turkeys in Long Sault, Ont. (Calvin Hanson/CTV Viewer)
    The Ministry of Natural Resources has taken over the investigation into an incident involving wild turkeys in Tecumseh.
    An initial news release from Essex County OPP on Wednesday confirmed the incident was under investigation.
    The ministry has not indicated what the incident involved.
    CTV News has reached out to the ministry for additional information.

