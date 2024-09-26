WINDSOR
Windsor

    • County of Essex releases photos of ongoing County Road 42 reconstruction

    A crew pours concrete at the on the site of the reconstruction of County Road 42 and County Road 43 in September 2024. (Source: County of Essex/Facebook) A crew pours concrete at the on the site of the reconstruction of County Road 42 and County Road 43 in September 2024. (Source: County of Essex/Facebook)
    Wondering where the construction is at in the County Road 42 Reconstruction project? The County of Essex has released photos of the ongoing work, providing community members some insight.

    The work is to improve infrastructure, adding new roundabouts, bicycle lanes, sidewalks and multi-use trails along County Road 42 and County Road 43 in Tecumseh and Lakeshore. The multi-year project is expected to increase road capacity and enhance neighbourhood connectivity.

    Currently, crews are in phase two. The County of Essex said this project will take an estimated five to seven years to finish.

    Photos of phase one and two work are below.

    More information on the project can be found here.

