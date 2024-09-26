WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police arrests ‘wanted fugitive’

    A Windsor police cruiser is shown in this file photo. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) A Windsor police cruiser is shown in this file photo. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a “wanted fugitive”, wanted on multiple warrants in Ontario.

    On Tuesday, police found and arrested a 26-year-old suspect in the 600 block of Wellington Avenue.

    The suspect was wanted on multiple charges by the Toronto police, as well as OPP in Mississauga and Cochrane. The charges included two counts of assault, uttering threats to cause death, obstructing a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, failure to stop after an accident and eight counts of failure to comply with probation, according to WPS.

    “Windsor police learned [the man] was in the area on Sept. 16 after responding to a disturbance downtown,” police said on X. “Bail compliance officers immediately launched an investigation, which culminated with his arrest several days later.”

    The suspect was turned over to the OPP.

