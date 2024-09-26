Lego event costs LaSalle $140,000

Lasalle's mayor is defending an exhibit that will end up costing the municipality $140,000.

The Animal Super Powers Lego Exhibit ran from January to April at the LaSalle event centre.

The lego attraction didn't recoup its costs through ticket sales and grants leading the town to dip into its reserves to make up the difference.

But mayor Crystal Meloche argues the loss doesn't capture the full picture.

She says the event attracted 20,000 visitors, employed 21 people part time and generated over $400,000 in economic impact.

Speaking to on AM800's The Morning Drive, Meloche says the event is just one part of a broader strategy to attract more people to LaSalle's Front Road corridor.

We hear from residents all the time, 'why aren't businesses coming to LaSalle?' well we haven't really given them a reason to those are extra tax dollars to offset what's currently being put onto our current residents.