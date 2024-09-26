WINDSOR
Windsor

    • EC Row Expressway westbound reopens at Huron Church after crash

    Police were called to EC Row at Huron Church in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Police were called to EC Row at Huron Church in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police and OPP have reopened a section of E.C. Row Expressway following a collision.

    Police were called at 7:25 a.m. on Thursday to the area of E.C. Row Expressway just west of Huron Church Road, following reports that a vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch.

    The investigation revealed a vehicle left the roadway some time after 11:45 p.m. The driver was in the vehicle until emergency services arrived, according to officers.

    The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene races toward Florida as a major Category 3 storm

    Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the enormous storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News