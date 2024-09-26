EC Row Expressway westbound reopens at Huron Church after crash

Windsor police and OPP have reopened a section of E.C. Row Expressway following a collision.

Police were called at 7:25 a.m. on Thursday to the area of E.C. Row Expressway just west of Huron Church Road, following reports that a vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch.

The investigation revealed a vehicle left the roadway some time after 11:45 p.m. The driver was in the vehicle until emergency services arrived, according to officers.

The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.