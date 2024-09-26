Pilot project launching to offer support for victims of intimate partner violence
Victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) should soon have more support thanks to a new pilot project launching in Windsor-Essex.
The Windsor Police Service, in collaboration with Windsor Regional Hospital, Hiatus House, and Family Services Windsor-Essex (FSWE), are participating in the project.
“I am confident that this critical initiative will once again bring our community partners together to provide immediate and comprehensive support to victims of intimate partner violence. The rising number of IPV cases in Windsor underscores the need and urgency to do more and do better. By working collaboratively, we can ensure that victims not only receive the protection they need but also the emotional and psychological support essential for their recovery,” said police Chief Jason Bellaire.
Traditionally, police say victims have not always felt comfortable speaking openly with officers during a crisis. This initiative aims to create a connection to essential services by encouraging victims to take that important first step toward accepting help, supported by a subject matter expert.
Through this new partnership, Windsor Police will work with all three community partners to ensure victims are connected with a social worker on-site immediately following an incident. This immediate intervention is pivotal in guiding victims toward safety and recovery.
“Early data from the IPV Early Intervention and Prevention Program has already generated positive results, and we are confident that this expansion will build on that work to save lives now, and prevent abuse from occurring in the future. We are proud that we live in a community where victims of IPV will now have more access to immediate and ongoing services to support their recovery and wellbeing,” said Ciara Holmes, director of mental health and counselling programs with Family Services Windsor-Essex.
Officers will respond to calls for service, ensuring the victim’s physical safety. Specially trained social workers will provide in-person trauma support, safety planning, and ongoing care to meet the psychological and emotional needs of these victims.
Police say this partnership seeks to provide victims with access to the resources and support necessary for recovery and continued safety.
Over the next three months, this pilot program will run from 3 to 11 p.m., five days per week. The goal is to eventually offer these services daily. Victims will also have access to 24/7 virtual support services through Hiatus House.
“We know how prevalent the issue is and we are taking action on recent declarations of IPV as an epidemic. The project allows us to reach women quicker, bring the right experts in who have knowledge about what she is experiencing, and hopefully reduce future violence,” said Sylvie Guenther, executive director of Hiatus House.
Police said this expanded service model draws on other cross-sectoral collaborations, such as the Nurse Police Team and the Crisis Response Team, both of which have proven effective in similar contexts.
This initiative is being introduced as an expansion of the work of the IPV Early Intervention and Prevention Program, launched earlier this year by Windsor Police and FSWE to identify early warning signs of intimate partner violence and proactively intervene to prevent further harm.
As part of this program, officers identify individuals who have been subjected to non-physical abusive behaviour and connect them with community resources, reducing the risk of escalation.
“Working in strong partnership with Windsor Police officers, these very skilled individuals will work to provide immediate crisis intervention and trauma informed care. This work is aimed at stopping cycles of violence, supporting families, and strengthening our community,” said Jonathan Foster, vice-president for mental health at Windsor Regional Hospital.
This new partnership will offer victims immediate onsite support from social workers, or connect them with a virtual appointment, at any time of day.
This year through January to August 2024, Windsor Police has responded to a total of 2,573 IPV-related incidents – a 7.1 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
Additionally, 37.7 per cent of all crimes against people and 44.3 per cent of all assaults reported this year are related to IPV. In 2023, two of the three homicides reported in Windsor had an IPV component linked to the investigation.
Intimate partner violence can occur in any type of relationship. Violence can include physical abuse, criminal harassment, sexual assault, financial exploitation, and coercive control.
If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.
