‘We have just as many problems’: Forest Glade residents express frustration over focus on downtown crime

As Windsor’s ward meetings roll on, residents on the east end say they’re tired of hearing about crime concerns downtown, pointing out they have problems too.

“We hear about all the problems downtown and how we have to spend all the money down there. But we have just as many problems,” Forest Glade resident, Greg Lachance, told AM800 News following Wednesday night’s Ward 7 meeting.

Lachance said crime is getting worse in his neighbourhood.

“There are multiple cars every week with windows smashed, axes through windshields. We don't hear about that. If these were downtown, they'd be fixed,” he said.

CTV reached out to Windsor police who, in a statement, said they deploy officers strategically and as needed.

Rick Anbedian isn't aware of any axes being used in any crimes but does acknowledge misconduct in his Forest Glade neighbourhood.

“Three doors down from us, they had their car broken into, smashed their windows,” said Ambedian. “But no, nothing with an axe or anything like that. I had my truck broken into.”

Traffic was another topic brought up during the ward meeting.

“I'm telling you right now, the worst part is the crosswalk up here with the pedestrians. You got it flashing and when you hit the button, they don't care about that,” Anbedian said, while pointing towards the crosswalk on Forest Glade Drive.

Speeding and flex signs were also brought up by residents following the ward meeting.

“I'd like to know who invented these things that are in the middle of our streets, that are supposed to prevent speeding. It does not work,” Wayne Jahn told AM800 News.

“I don't understand why they didn't put speed bumps. Speed bumps were a necessity.”

Windsor police have a crime map showing response across the city.

Windsor Police Incident Dashboard. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

Councillor Angelo Marignani said it's important for residents in any ward to report any misconduct in the community to a councillor, 311 and Windsor police.

“By doing so, we now have data that we can look at and effectively solve that concern,” he said. “If we need more police, we will have more police.”