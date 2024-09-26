Local health professionals urge to stay up to date on vaccines
As respiratory illness season nears, local pharmacists are reminding people in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent to stay safe and prevent unnecessary visits to the hospital by staying up to date on vaccinations.
Brady's Drug Store owner and pharmacist, Tim Brady, said it's recommended everyone get their flu and COVID-19 shots as soon as they become available to them, even if you're generally a healthy person.
"Start planning it because it is really important," Brady said. "You may have elderly parents. You may have people who are immunocompromised in your life, and you don't want to be the person getting them sick. So, when you're getting the shot, you're really hoping that it's keeping them healthy also, or there's those people that just can't get shots. So, you're trying to protect everybody."
Starting in early October, flu shots will be available for the most vulnerable and high priority populations, including hospitalized individuals, hospital staff and residents and staff in long-term care homes. That will be followed by those in retirement homes and other congregate settings and individuals 65 years and older.
According to Ontario's Health Ministry, free flu shots for the public aged six months and older will be available starting Oct. 28, at doctor and nurse practitioner offices, participating pharmacies and some public health units.
"You're probably going to be looking at first of November when you start getting shots in," Brady explained. "So, it's not going to be too late. You can call, some stores will be taking waiting lists, some don't. We've kind of held off this year because we don't know how much we're going to get.
Also, the new COVID variants are going to be coming out, so you can get both shots at the same time."
According to Brady, the annual number of people getting a flu shot has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially amongst people 65 and older.
"It's the young people that we really want to get. Those are the ones that I know if you get the flu, you're going to be out for a day or two. You might miss work, but it's really the people in your life that you're trying to protect for it. So, if you can, definitely get one."
However, Brady said those with an egg allergy or people currently fighting a cold should avoid getting a flu shot.
"If you do have an egg allergy, it's one of those weird one offs," Brady explained. "But for most other people, it's usually pretty safe. If you do have a cold at the time, we usually have you hold off because if your body is fighting a cold, you won't make as much immunity to it. Once you get that Halloween costume off, come and get shot."
To learn more about the flu shot this fall, visit Ontario’s website. Ontario.ca/flu
Meantime, Essex-Windsor EMS is also looking ahead to what can be done to meet increased demand for ambulatory services during the upcoming flu season.
Influenza season typically begins in October and leads to additional pressures being put on the land ambulance and hospital resources as a result of increased calls for service.
According to Essex-Windsor EMS Chief, Justin Lammers, officials try to upstaff where they can and keep an eye on operations to meet the demand as their call volumes historically creep up during flu season.
"Individuals in the community suffering respiratory illness, especially our very young and elderly. Demand for service is highest in the 75-year-olds and older. Those are the individuals who are going to be hit harder and require hospitalization," he said.
Lammers said he's asking the public to play a part through proper and regular hand washing, staying home if you're sick and ensuring proper utilization of emergency services to not put a strain on the system.
He said they ask the community that if they are calling 911, it's for medical emergencies that require immediate care from the paramedics.
"Chest pain, shortness of breath, things that are life-threatening," he said. “Mild respiratory illness, you definitely need to make sure you're taking care of yourself, but question ‘is a paramedic the resource I need right now, or can this be served by other healthcare providers in the region?’"
Lammers continued, "just be patient with us and the healthcare providers. Everyone is doing the best they can to get through this."
Lammers noted that it's important for people to speak with their primary care physician or consider walk-in clinics for issues that may not require a visit to the emergency room to reduce a strain on the land ambulance system.
He added they would never tell someone not to call 911 and if they do, EMS will respond. But they want people to consider if their situation could be served by other healthcare providers.
- With files from AM800 News/Rusty Thomson
