Windsor singer takes part in SiriusXM Top of the Country final
Kelsi Mayne (Courtesy Kelsi Mayne / Facebook)
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 3:46PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 6, 2019 4:29PM EDT
Windsor singer Kelsi Mayne is in Calgary as part of the Canadian Country Music Association festivities.
Mayne was one of three finalists in the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition.
She battled it out on stage Thursday night against Matt Lang and Tim and the Glory Boys.
Quebec’s Lang was named the winner.
He receives $25,000 and a trip to an international songwriting camp.