

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





A Windsor singer part of is part of a nationwide search to become Canada’s next big country music star.

Kelsi Mayne has been selected as one of eight semifinalists in the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition.

“It would be absolutely life changing, even if we just made it to the final,” says Mayne.

Mayne just released her new song “About Time” on Friday, the same day voting opened online.

“I wrote it with two of my favourite co-writers in Nashville PJ Ju and Jakob Miller,” says Mayne.

Mayne says it’s about how valuable time is.

The University of Windsor nursing grad says she is already getting great feedback on the song and is hoping for even more support from her local fans.

“It’s just blowing my mind how everyone else is responding to it and how they love it too and that is the coolest feeling to me.

Canadians can vote once per day for their favourite artists between April 26 and May 17, 2019

“I am the only completely independent artist in the group so it would completely change my career,” says Mayne.

Other artists in the category are Dan Davidson (St. Albert, AB), Don Amero (Winnipeg, MB), Jade Eagleson (Millbrook, ON), Kristin Carter (White Rock, BC), Matt Lang (Maniwaki, QC), Sons of Daughters (Vancouver, BC) and Tim & The Glory Boys (Winnipeg, MB).

Once voting is complete, the top three finalists will perform at one of Canada’s largest country music festivals, attend a SOCAN songwriting trip in Nashville, Tennessee and take part in an exclusive mentorship session in Toronto with country artists and industry professionals.

Finalists will battle it out live on stage before a headlining artist at the SiriusXM CCMA Top of the Country Finale during the CCMA’s Country Music Week in Calgary in September. One will emerge as the winner.

The winner will receive $25,000 and attend an international SOCAN songwriting camp.