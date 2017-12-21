

A Windsor country singer is looking for extras and featured background talent for her music video this weekend.

Kelsi Mayne, who grew up in Windsor and now lives between Toronto and Nashville, was a Boots and Hearts Emerging Artist Finalist last year.

She’s filming her music video at her former place of employment— Windsor's Bull and Barrel. Filming will take place between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone interested must be legal drinking age.