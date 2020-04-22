WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor singer is getting noticed by the Country Music Association of Ontario.

Kelsi Mayne has been nominated for the Rising Star Award.

CMAOntario announced the nominees Wednesday for the eighth annual awards show, which is scheduled to take place Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Centennial Hall in London, Ont.

The University of Windsor nursing grad released her debut album "As I Go" in March.

Mayne was one of three finalists in the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition last fall.

Hosted by Jason McCoy and Jennifer Campbell, the CMAOntario Award show will close out the CMAOntario festival and awards weekend in London Oct. 1 - 4.

The event celebrates the talent and achievements of Ontario’s country music industry across 19 categories.