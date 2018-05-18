

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor’s new parking app has hit 20,000 users.

“The uptake has been excellent, so we’re obviously really pleased,” said parking compliance and enforcement supervisor Bill Kralovensky. “But, the most important thing for us has been the positive feedback, showing that people are not only using the service, but they’re happy to have it as well.”

Nic Puim, owner and operator of The Dugout on Ouellette Avenue was lucky user 20,000 and received a special visit and gift from Kralovensky.

“I think the app is great,” says Puim. “My customers can renew their spots without having to get up from their table. It’s really handy.”

Information about the app has been placed on City of Windsor parking meters and pay units directing interested users to log on through their smart phone. Once there, users are able to download the Pay for Parking App and then pay for parking at the click of a button.

Coins Still Accepted

The new app doesn’t replace coin operations in Windsor, so drivers who wish to use coins rather than the app that links to their credit card are still be able to do so.

The new service has been in operation since December of 2017.

For more information, visit the Parking App page at www.citywindsor.ca