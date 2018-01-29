

CTV Windsor





Tens of thousands of Windsor's oak trees could be at risk if a fungus called "Oak Wilt" makes its way to Canada, and it's already on our doorstep.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirms 112 trees on Belle Island are infected with the serious vascular disease. That's a mere 600 metres from Windsor's shores.

“The beetle that carries the disease could easily cross the Detroit River with a strong north wind," says Paul Giroux, the city’s forester.

Environmental officials say red, pine and black oaks are the most susceptible to oak wilt, which can kill a tree in just one growing season.

The fungus is said to spread by the 'picnic beetle.'

Giroux tells CTV News the public can help stop the spread of oak wilt by not transporting firewood to other sites.

He also suggests avoid pruning oak trees in the spring and summer.

“That's why we don't want to be pruning our oak trees from April to August because when we make a pruning cut to an oak tree, we're basically just attracting that picnic beetle, which is attracted to that sweet scent of a cut oak tree" says Giroux.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases in Canada. But experts warn it's not a matter of if but when.