WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP are investigating a break and enter in Tecumseh after a homeowner found a strange man inside the house early Saturday morning.

Tecumseh detachment OPP were called to the area of Centennial and Riverside Drives for the break and enter call where it was reported that around 3 a.m. the resident saw the unknown man, who once encountered fled on foot.

A short time later a man was seen on security video from a Riverside Drive residence causing damage to lawn signs. Police believe he could be the same person who was inside the Centennial Drive residence.

Police describe the man as around 17 -18 years old, around 5’6” in height, clean white tennis shoe style shoes, a dark short jacket, thick sandy blonde hair and was wearing a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com