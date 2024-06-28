Windsor restaurant featured on dog-friendly list

Windsor's The Keg Steakhouse is featured as a dog-friendly restaurant on Open Table’s list of Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining.

Over a third (36 per cent) of Canadian dog owners sharing that they dine out with their four-legged friends and nearly half (46 per cent) say they do so weekly, according to new OpenTable research.

About 62 per cent of dog owners say that the difficulty of finding dog-friendly spots has prevented them from dining out with their furry friends. Monty Hobbs, right, and his dog Mattox sit next to another pet dog on the patio at the Olive Lounge in Takoma Park, Md., on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces. (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo)

“Discovering dog-friendly restaurants or cafes can be a challenge for nearly two thirds of Canadians, which is why when releasing the diner-backed Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in Canada list we highlighted the 20+ dog-friendly spots nationwide,” says Matt Davis, Country Director Canada.

Of those who dine out with their dogs, 73 per cent admit to having shared meals with them.

There are three Windsor-Essex restaurants on the Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining list. The Sandbar Waterfront Grill in Lakeshore and the Keg Steakhouse on Riverside Drive downtown and Harbour House Waterfront Eatery in east Windsor made the list.