Three Windsor-Essex restaurants make list of Canada’s Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining

Three Windsor-Essex restaurants have been ranked among the best in Canada for outdoor dining.

OpenTable released its annual list of the 100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants in the country, just in time for the unofficial start of summer.

The Sandbar Waterfront Grill in Lakeshore and the Keg Steakhouse on Riverside Drive downtown and Harbour House Waterfront Eatery in east Windsor made the list.

The list is compiled by analyzing more than 1.1 million diner reviews and metrics, including diner ratings and the percentage of restaurants for which "Outdoor Dining" was selected as a special feature.

“There is no temperature too cold to deter Canadians from dining outdoors amongst views and fresh air, with several cities, including Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg, seating diners outdoors as early as January 1,”says Matt Davis, country director Canada. “From patios to rooftops, our list of Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining has an alfresco dining setting for all, including Amsterdam Brewhouse and Restaurant’s patio looking over the Toronto waterfront to the Rockies towering above Bridgette Bar in Canmore.” People enjoys drinks and friends on outdoor patios during the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Toronto on Friday, June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Here are the Ontario restaurants on the list:

335 on the Ridge - Ridgeway

Allen's - Toronto

Amsterdam Brewhouse & Restaurant - Toronto

Arlo - Ottawa

Bar Lupulus - Ottawa

Bardo Guelph - Guelph

Beertown Public House - East Gwillimbury

Bricks and Barley - Virgil

Burro - Burlington

Capeesh Kitchen & Cellar - Paris

Crowsfoot Smokehaus - Conestogo

Diwan at the Aga Khan Museum - Toronto

Dolcetto - London

Downtown Bistro & Grill - Burlington

Eddington's of Exeter - Exeter

El Catrin - Toronto

El Pocho Antojitos Bar - Toronto

Fabbrica At Thornbury - Thornbury

Flame and Smith - Bloomfield

Harbour House Waterfront Eatery - Windsor

Harpers Landing - Oakville

Hemingway's - Toronto

HOTHOUSE - Toronto

Il Postino - Unionville

KŌST - Toronto

La Vecchia - Marine Parade - Etobicoke

Lake House Restaurant - Vineland

Miller Tavern - Toronto

Mira Mira Diner - Toronto

Nodo - Liberty - Toronto

One Fine Food - Peterborough

Parallel - Toronto

Posta Ital Bar Cucina - Mississauga

Puddicombe House - New Hamburg

Social - Ottawa

Sole Restaurant - Waterloo

Spencer's at the Waterfront - Burlington

Stillwaters Plate and Pour - Brantford

The Friendly Society - Elora

The Glen Tavern - Halton Hills

The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery - Beamsville

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Windsor Riverside - Windsor

The KTCHN - Oro-Medonte

The Mule - London

The North Coal - Burlington

The Royal Hotel - Prince Edward

The Sandbar Waterfront Grill - Lakeshore

The Toronto Beach Club - Toronto

The Winery Restaurant at Peller Estates - Niagara-on-the-Lake

Tiara Restaurant - Queen's Landing Hotel - Niagara-on-the-Lake

Treadwell Cuisine - Niagara-on-the-Lake

Urban Pantry - Uxbridge

Verace Restaurant - Oakville

Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant - Vineland

Walker House - Southland

Wildcraft - Waterloo

Zees Grill - Niagara-on-the-Lake