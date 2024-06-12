WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Three Windsor-Essex restaurants make list of Canada’s Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining

    The Keg Steakhouse and Bar on Riverside Drive in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) The Keg Steakhouse and Bar on Riverside Drive in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
    Three Windsor-Essex restaurants have been ranked among the best in Canada for outdoor dining.

    OpenTable released its annual list of the 100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants in the country, just in time for the unofficial start of summer.

    The Sandbar Waterfront Grill in Lakeshore and the Keg Steakhouse on Riverside Drive downtown and Harbour House Waterfront Eatery in east Windsor made the list.

    The list is compiled by analyzing more than 1.1 million diner reviews and metrics, including diner ratings and the percentage of restaurants for which "Outdoor Dining" was selected as a special feature.

    “There is no temperature too cold to deter Canadians from dining outdoors amongst views and fresh air, with several cities, including Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg, seating diners outdoors as early as January 1,”says Matt Davis, country director Canada. “From patios to rooftops, our list of Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining has an alfresco dining setting for all, including Amsterdam Brewhouse and Restaurant’s patio looking over the Toronto waterfront to the Rockies towering above Bridgette Bar in Canmore.”People enjoys drinks and friends on outdoor patios during the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Toronto on Friday, June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    Here are the Ontario restaurants on the list:

    335 on the Ridge - Ridgeway

    Allen's - Toronto

    Amsterdam Brewhouse & Restaurant - Toronto

    Arlo - Ottawa

    Bar Lupulus - Ottawa

    Bardo Guelph - Guelph

    Beertown Public House - East Gwillimbury

    Bricks and Barley - Virgil

    Burro - Burlington

    Capeesh Kitchen & Cellar - Paris

    Crowsfoot Smokehaus - Conestogo

    Diwan at the Aga Khan Museum - Toronto

    Dolcetto - London

    Downtown Bistro & Grill - Burlington

    Eddington's of Exeter - Exeter

    El Catrin - Toronto

    El Pocho Antojitos Bar - Toronto

    Fabbrica At Thornbury - Thornbury

    Flame and Smith - Bloomfield

    Harbour House Waterfront Eatery - Windsor

    Harpers Landing - Oakville

    Hemingway's - Toronto

    HOTHOUSE - Toronto

    Il Postino - Unionville

    KŌST - Toronto

    La Vecchia - Marine Parade - Etobicoke

    Lake House Restaurant - Vineland

    Miller Tavern - Toronto

    Mira Mira Diner - Toronto

    Nodo - Liberty - Toronto

    One Fine Food - Peterborough

    Parallel - Toronto

    Posta Ital Bar Cucina - Mississauga

    Puddicombe House - New Hamburg

    Social - Ottawa

    Sole Restaurant - Waterloo

    Spencer's at the Waterfront - Burlington

    Stillwaters Plate and Pour - Brantford

    The Friendly Society - Elora

    The Glen Tavern - Halton Hills

    The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery - Beamsville

    The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Windsor Riverside - Windsor

    The KTCHN - Oro-Medonte

    The Mule - London

    The North Coal - Burlington

    The Royal Hotel - Prince Edward

    The Sandbar Waterfront Grill - Lakeshore

    The Toronto Beach Club - Toronto

    The Winery Restaurant at Peller Estates - Niagara-on-the-Lake

    Tiara Restaurant - Queen's Landing Hotel - Niagara-on-the-Lake

    Treadwell Cuisine - Niagara-on-the-Lake

    Urban Pantry - Uxbridge

    Verace Restaurant - Oakville

    Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant - Vineland

    Walker House - Southland

    Wildcraft - Waterloo

    Zees Grill - Niagara-on-the-Lake

     

     

     

