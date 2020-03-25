WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor residents will get a break on property tax payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Windsor is introducing measures to assist property owners with the financial burden related to taxes during a time when some people have been laid off or are self-employed.

“Beyond the global headlines and international economic ramifications are individuals families and businesses in Windsor who are facing an uncertain few weeks or months as a result of this virus,” said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. “As we fight daily to ‘flatten the curve’ in our community, I’m focused on delivering relief to taxpayers who need a hand during this challenging time.”

Here are the changes:

The third instalment for the 2020 Interim Property Taxes has been changed from April 15, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

All remaining pre-authorized payment withdrawals scheduled in the months of April, May and June will continue to be taken on the scheduled dates unless otherwise cancelled/adjusted by the property owner (see options below).

All remaining postdated cheques for the April 15, 2020 instalment will be cashed on the scheduled dates unless cancelled by the property owner (see options below).

Charges for Non-Sufficient Funds related to property tax payments will be waived through the period ending June 30, 2020.

There will be no late payment charges in either form, penalty and/or interest, through the period ending June 30, 2020.

To request changes to a Pre-authorized payment or to request the return of a post- dated cheque, email propertytax@citywindsor.ca.