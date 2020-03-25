Windsor announces relief measures for property tax payments
Windsor City Hall in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor residents will get a break on property tax payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Windsor is introducing measures to assist property owners with the financial burden related to taxes during a time when some people have been laid off or are self-employed.
“Beyond the global headlines and international economic ramifications are individuals families and businesses in Windsor who are facing an uncertain few weeks or months as a result of this virus,” said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. “As we fight daily to ‘flatten the curve’ in our community, I’m focused on delivering relief to taxpayers who need a hand during this challenging time.”
Here are the changes:
- The third instalment for the 2020 Interim Property Taxes has been changed from April 15, 2020 to June 30, 2020.
- All remaining pre-authorized payment withdrawals scheduled in the months of April, May and June will continue to be taken on the scheduled dates unless otherwise cancelled/adjusted by the property owner (see options below).
- All remaining postdated cheques for the April 15, 2020 instalment will be cashed on the scheduled dates unless cancelled by the property owner (see options below).
- Charges for Non-Sufficient Funds related to property tax payments will be waived through the period ending June 30, 2020.
- There will be no late payment charges in either form, penalty and/or interest, through the period ending June 30, 2020.
To request changes to a Pre-authorized payment or to request the return of a post- dated cheque, email propertytax@citywindsor.ca.