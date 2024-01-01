Home
Powerful quake rocks Japan, nearly 100,000 residents ordered to evacuate
WINDSOR
How firefighters handle New Year's celebrations
Air Date: December 30, 2023
16 residents displaced by fire
Air Date: December 30, 2023
Trudeau: Canadians 'stood strong' through difficult 2023
false
Part 3:Dilkens 2023 year-end review
Air Date: December 29, 2023
CTV National News: Truck slams into overpass
Air Date: December 29, 2023
Suspect arrested following armed robbery in Walkerville
Japan lowers tsunami warning after a series of earthquakes but tells people to stay away from coast
These are the big changes coming to Ontario in 2024
One injured in downtown stabbing, suspect arrested
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
State troopers capture escaped pig in McDonalds drive thru
Alaska family builds 20-feet tall massive 'snowzilla'
Canadian bakers compete in global bake off
WATCH: Moment meteor lights up night sky in Birmingham, U.K.
Crouse: Look for The Color Purple 'at Academy Award time'
Hundreds of lights shine on boats in N.L. harbour
No Canadians reported hurt, missing after Japan quakes, GAC says
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
Here are the changes to CPP deductions starting in 2024
Israeli court overturns Netanyahu overhaul, threatening to reopen fissures preceding war against Hamas
Professional Women's Hockey League tweaks penalty, short-handed goal in rule book
2 men arrested in connection with Ugandan Olympic runner's killing in Kenya, police say
Residents invited to share ideas at ward meetings
Parents of Leamington worker get answers regarding son’s death
Cocaine, meth and ecstasy seized in Chatham-Kent bust
Harrow woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Amherstburg