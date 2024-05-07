Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor, Ont.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Windsor region early Tuesday evening.

According to Environment Canada, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the Windsor region early Tuesday evening, with conditions being favourable for the “development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail.”

Potential hazards include nickel to ping pong ball sized hail.

Included in the warning are Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Thunderstorms over Lower Michigan are expected to move into the southwestern Ontario region Tuesday evening, with a few of these thunderstorms being capable of producing damaging hail.

Environment Canada cautions however that the damaging winds and tornado threat appears to remain over Lower Michigan.

Local rainfall amounts are estimated between 10 to 15 mm, with winds sustained at 20 km/h, becoming light this evening, and a low of 14 C.

Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Showers or thunderstorms beginning early this evening and ending after midnight. Risk of thunderstorms early this evening. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 14 C.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h in the morning. High 26 C. Humidex 28. UV index eight or very high.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.