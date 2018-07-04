

Alana Hadadean, CTV Windsor





Officials at Windsor Regional Hospital are reporting an increase in the number of visits to the emergency room due to this heatwave.

Lisa Gawdunyk, the emergency room Operations Manager at Met campus, tells CTV News there has been an increase in the number of people exhibiting signs of heat exposure.

Although the increase hasn't been significant, Gawdunyk says their ER staff have seen children who are feeling weak and sick due to the weather.

Gawdunyk warns residents to be aware of the symptoms for dehydration and heat exposure. She notes your sweating may stop, and you will feel more tired, even get the chills and a fever.

“We want to make sure our children are not out for long periods of time, make sure they kept cool,” says Gawdunyk.

Health officials suggest you drink lots of water, take a cool bath or shower and limit your outdoor activity to the coolest part of the day to deal with the hot and humid conditions.

Gawdunyk says parents should also pay closer attention to their children.

“Wear sunscreen and keep hats on children and keep them in direct shade if they're out for long periods of time,” says Gawdunyk. “Make sure they are running around having fun. Playing with water and doing that kind of thing, just out of the heat for long exposure.”

Health officials also suggest you check on your family, friends and neighbours to ensure they are doing well during this heatwave.

The City of Windsor is adding extra swimming hours during the evening to help residents beat the heat.

In addition to regular times, 17 more evening swim times are being staffed until 8 p.m. to accommodate as much swimming demand as possible.

All outdoor pools are open for afternoon recreational swim daily from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There are also eight free spray pads in Windsor, open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

LaSalle is also offering a way to beat the heat with free swimming on Friday evening at the Vollmer Complex and the LaSalle outdoor pool.

Municipal pools in Chatham-Kent are also open for families who need them.

Heat strokes are considered a medical emergency. Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately if you are caring for someone who has a high body temperature, is unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.

Environment Canada says we will get a break from this heat wave after Thursday.