

CTV Windsor





As a heat wave continues across the region, officials in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are reminding residents about its outdoor pools.

A heat warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, and Environment Canada is warning of an "extreme heat event” for the Canada Day weekend.

Hot and humid air will move into the area for the weekend with temperatures peaking in the mid to low thirties and humidex values in the mid-forties. Overnight temperatures will only fall to the low twenties.

The City of Windsor is opening three of its outdoor pools for additional hours to help keep residents cool.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, residents are able to cool off at Atkinson, Mic Mac and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools.

All outdoor pools with the exception of Lanspeary will be open Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Unfortunately, Lanspeary pool is temporarily closed due to a mechanical issue. Officials hope it will reopen on Saturday.

There are also eight free spray pads in Windsor, open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Chatham-Kent, all municipal outdoor pools will be open Monday with free afternoon swims from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.. Outdoor pool locations include Chatham Orville Wright, Chatham Walter Hawkins, Chatham Jaycee, Dresden, Ridgetown, Thamesville, and Tilbury.

Residents can pay drop-in fees or purchase swim passes valid at all outdoor pools.

With the support of community sponsors, free swims are scheduled throughout the summer.

The Blenheim Gable Rees Rotary Pool is closed for renovations from June 26 to September 3 to replace the existing liner with tiles.

Health officials say everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat and those with certain medical conditions.

Warning signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, weakness and confusion. If you experience any of these symptoms, you should seek immediate medical attention.

Residents are also encouraged to check on friends, family and neighbours frequently during heat events, and even after the weather cools off, as they may still feel the effects of the heat.

Health officials have also released a number of tips to stay cool.

· Drink plenty of water

· Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

· Take a cool bath or shower

· Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day

· Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars

· Arrange for regular visits by family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case you need assistance

· If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly before the hot weather starts. Otherwise, find an air-conditioned spot close by, where you can cool off for a few hours during very hot days (e.g., local pool, library, recreational centre, mall).

Heat strokes are considered a medical emergency. Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately if you are caring for someone who has a high body temperature, is unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.