WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ministry of the Solicitor General says “an individual” doing maintenance work at the South West Detention Centre (SWDC) has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News, spokeswoman Kristy Denette says they are working with local public health to ensure the health and wellbeing of staff and the appropriate custody of inmates.

“It is important to note that the individual was not directly involved with the care or custody of inmates,” says Denette. “Upon receiving this information, the ministry undertook a deep clean of the area that the individual was working in. We have also notified staff of the confirmed COVID-19 positive result.”

Two employees of SWDC, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed concern over the ministry’s handling of the situation.

They passed along a memo from the ministry to staff about the situation.

The memo explains that a contractor was working inside the jail on March 12 and 13. The person did not have symptoms while working but was tested by Chatham-Kent Public Health (CKPH) as a presumptive case of COVID-19 on March 14.

This week, CKPH announced that region’s first two cases.

The memo to staff advises employees with CKPH to contact them for information about the individual.

After that memo was released, three employees at the jail refused to work over possible exposure to COVID-19.

The Ministry of Labour (MOL) was called in to investigate on Wednesday.

Janet Deline, spokeswoman for the MOL says an investigator determined Friday the conditions of the complaint did not meet the requirement for a work refusal.

“No orders or requirements were issued. The investigation is closed,” according to Deline.

CTV News reached out to Jason Stroub, president of OPSEU Local 135, which represents corrections workers at SWDC, but have not received a reply.