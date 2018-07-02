Pavement patched after highway closed due to heat damage
Sections of Highway 3 in Essex County have buckled under the heat on Sunday, July 1, 2018.
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 2, 2018 11:59AM EDT
Highway 3 has re-opened after several sections buckled due to heat Sunday.
OPP said the highway between Malden Road and Ellis Side Road in Tecumseh and Lakeshore was closed because the intersections there were damaged due to the heat.
But the road has been patched and traffic is moving through the area.
OPP said the extreme heat contributed to the road damage.