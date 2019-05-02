

CTV Windsor





A Leamington man is going to jail for a year for what a Windsor judge calls a "repulsive offence.”

Glen Hawkins, 35, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of probation on Thursday after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Court head the OPP found 961 images and 23 video clips of child porn ranging in age of 6 to 14 when Hawkins was arrested on July 31, 2017.

Defence lawyer Andrew Telford-Keogh said Hawkins kept the images and videos for a few weeks and then deleted them, and police were able to locate them on the computer.

“Mr. Hawkins was in a period in his life where he was extremely depressed and lonely which lead him to the internet,” said Telford-Keogh.

In delivering his sentence, Justice Lloyd Dean spoke about the dangers of the internet and the things that are available on it.

“Within all of us lies the seed to do terrible things, but most people fight their urges and don't let the seed bloom into morally reprehensible acts,” said Dean.

“He (Hawkins) regrets it,” added Telford-Keogh. “I know that he is extremely remorseful. 12 months in custody is a very, very serious sentence.”

When he is released, Hawkins will have his name added to the sex offender registry.