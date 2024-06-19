Windsor Public Library workers worried expanded Sunday hours will come at a cost
About a dozen Windsor Public Library workers held an information picket outside Windsor City Hall on Tuesday as contract negotiations between the city, Windsor Public Library Board and CUPE Local 2067 continue.
Talks began in January after the previous contract expired in December 2023.
According to the union, 70 library workers will be in a legal strike position as of midnight, June 30.
"Things aren't progressing as well as we'd hoped," said Local President Dan Rutherford. "We just want a fair deal. That's what we're looking for. That's what we've been asking for and that's what we're hoping to achieve."
Rutherford said there's concern over a proposal to expand Sunday services at all Windsor Public Library branches, worried that the change would come at the expense of other service hours during other days of the week.
"We're open to expanding them, but not at a net zero increase," Rutherford explained. "We're all for a true expansion if that's what the employer wants and the citizens of Windsor want. But, not at a net-zero increase. We are already stretched pretty thin at times, so to stretch us even thinner is a problem."
Rutherford said there's concern amongst staff that Sunday hours would become mandatory, suggesting library workers will lose the work-life balance they say they need to plan ahead for time with loved ones.
Currently, three branches, Central, Budamir and Riverside already have Sunday hours in place.
CUPE Local 2067 President Dan Rutherford outside Windsor City Hall ahead of a Windsor Public Library Board meeting on June 18, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
"With no additional funds, they will just shuffle around hours to open up on Sundays. So we will be losing hours that we are currently open," Rutherford added.
Library Board Chair and Coun. Mark McKenzie said the negotiating team was instructed by the board to bring forward a plan where Sunday services can be offered without impacting any other days of service.
"Hopefully we can come to an agreement that's fair for not only the workers, but also the residents of Windsor," McKenzie said. "We've been open about it. We've said, look, we're going to increase the hours at all our branches. We're going to increase our weekly hours. And we will by doing that, we're going to be investing more in our libraries. And we're actually going to be investing in our staff as well. And we'll actually have to hire some new staff to accommodate for those increase in hours."
McKenzie stated there's demand from library patrons that want Sunday hours in place.
McKenzie continued, "We're trying to look for consistency across the board. So we want people to know, if you go to the library on Sunday, it's going to be open. All branches are going to be open. And so that's one thing that we've been looking at is how can we make all libraries open on Sundays, and how can we also do that without reducing hours as well."
Rutherford noted negotiations with a mediator are scheduled to resume next Tuesday, while remaining hopeful a new deal can be reached before the June 30 strike deadline.
"We are hoping to get a deal done before then. We will be available every day to bargain if the employer is willing to bargain with us," Rutherford added.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Canada's population tops 41 million
Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.
BREAKING Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
Health minister says he aims to launch national pharmacare program by next April
Health Minister Mark Holland says he hopes to launch a national pharmacare program by April 1, 2025.
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
How a 2016 'Mr. Big' police sting saw a Toronto murder case crumble
Without the evidence obtained from the undercover operation carried out by the Toronto Police Service in 2016, the court found there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting Mr. Amin.
How did North Korean soldiers wander across the world's most heavily guarded border?
How did as many as 30 North Korean soldiers wander over the line separating North from South, causing South Korea to fire warning shots before the North Koreans withdrew? The short answer appears to be shrubbery.
As avian flu spreads in the south, Canadian authorities release 'proactive' monitoring results
As reports of avian flu circulate south of the border, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released the latest results from its national testing program.
Former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard appeals his rape conviction, while victim braces for the possibility of a new trial
The case of convicted rapist and former Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard will be back in court today as the 40-year-old appeals his guilty verdict on a violent sexual assault.
Has your car been stolen? Share your story
There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds cheer on Florida Panthers' Brandon Montour back home in Six Nations
With the Edmonton Oilers extending the Stanley Cup Finals another game, that means at least one more massive watch party back in Six Nations.
-
Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Five suspected drug-related deaths in Waterloo Region within five days
A community drug alert is in effect after a disturbing number of suspected drug-related deaths in less than a week.
London
-
Cyclist struck in east London
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in east London.
-
Little interest in land deal with Farhi Holdings to move city hall to Richmond Street
The public may never know exactly why council distanced itself from an unsolicited proposal to relocate city hall to the heart of Downtown London.
-
Urn from Ohio found in St. Clair River
OPP are hoping the owner of an urn will come forward. The urn, containing ashes, was originally found in on January 9 in the St. Clair River.
Barrie
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW Police investigation forces closure & evacuation of busy Barrie street
Police in Barrie have closed a busy street for an investigation and evacuated people in the area.
-
Two people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 12 crash
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that police say involved an allegedly impaired driver.
-
One person seriously injured in e-bike collision in Barrie's south end
One person suffered serious injuries in a collision involving an e-bike in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police charge suspect who left young kids home alone
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
-
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
-
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault police charge suspect who left young kids home alone
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
-
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
-
Division 2 police station unveiled in downtown Sault Ste Marie
Police in Sault Ste. Marie plan to open a station downtown to increase their presence in the area and to address community concerns.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING It will be the hottest day of the year in Ottawa: Here's when the temperature will hit 34 C
The City of Ottawa is extending the swimming hours at six outdoor pools today and Thursday as the 'heat dome' is expected to bring temperatures of 34 C this afternoon. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, saying the "prolonged heat event" will continue through Thursday with "dangerously hot and humid conditions" expected.
-
These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa so far in 2024
King Edward Avenue continues to be Ottawa's red light district, with more than 2,300 tickets issued for running red lights on the busy road in the first four months of the year.
-
Ottawa residents out thousands for shoddy work, unfinished driveways after company takes deposits
Residents of an Orléans neighbourhood are sounding the alarm after they say they were scammed by a paving company whose attractive prices and quick turnaround only left substandard and incomplete work, damaged driveways, and massive bills.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
-
Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes to be shut down for hours near DVP following fiery crash
The express lanes of a busy Toronto highway will be closed for most of the morning following a fiery crash early Wednesday.
-
Police identify 21-year-old woman killed in shooting at Vaughan Mills parking lot
Police have identified a 21-year-old woman from Hamilton as the victim of a fatal shooting in the parking lot at Vaughan Mills Tuesday evening and they say two men from the GTA are now in custody in connection with the killing.
Montreal
-
English Montreal School Board scores highest graduation rate in Quebec
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has scored the highest graduation rate in the province for the 2022-23 school year.
-
Montreal seniors to be shuttled to malls as planned power outage going ahead during heat wave
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
-
Quebec's Order of Chemists concerned about sunscreen misinformation
Sunscreen is 'safe and effective' when used correctly, the Quebec Order of Chemists is reiterating, at a time when 'erroneous and misleading information' on the subject is spreading on social networks.
Winnipeg
-
Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
-
Proposed overhaul of Winnipeg Transit network met with pushback from Wolseley residents
A group of Wolseley residents wants the city to pump the brakes on its plan to revamp Winnipeg's transit network.
-
'It's always raining': Wet weather causing some problems for outdoor businesses
Gardeners and landscapers are asking Mother Nature for a break as Winnipeg and Manitoba have been pelted by a lot of rain recently, leading to concerns on the business front.
Edmonton
-
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
-
Boost to rural Alberta housing options lost in Bill 20 noise, says minister
Concerns about perceived overreach are obscuring Bill 20 provisions that address a shortage of affordable housing in rural Alberta, the municipal affairs minister said recently.
-
Watch: Recurring spider guest named by CTV Edmonton Morning Live viewer
A spider that has been hanging out on CTV News Edmonton's river valley sky cam has been named by a viewer.
Calgary
-
Calgary fire crews at 2-alarm fire in Bowness
Fire crews are battling a blaze at a home in Bowness on Wednesday morning.
-
Replacement pipes arrive in Calgary to help in water main repairs
City of Calgary confirms two massive replacement pipes from San Diego have arrived in the city to ultimately be used in the ongoing repair work on a water main that broke earlier this month.
-
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Regina
-
Solar power farm will reduce costs at Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant
Construction of a solar panel farm at Buffalo Pound Lake has been completed, the facility that is jointly owned by Regina and Moose Jaw will soon help reduce power costs at the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant.
-
'It was a disappointing year': Roughriders lose $1.1 M in revenue in 2023
The Saskatchewan Roughriders held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday evening where the organization debuted their financial results from the 2023 season.
-
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Independent review of $3.86B North Shore wastewater plant coming: Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver will initiate an independent review of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant after estimated costs for the project ballooned to $3.86 billion.
-
Body of 2nd missing cousin found in Dawson Creek, B.C.
Mounties in Dawson Creek, B.C., say they have identified human remains discovered in April as belonging to Darylyn Supernant, who was among four people to vanish from the area since she went missing in March 2023.
-
Federal government decision expected on controversial B.C. fish farms
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
Vancouver Island
-
Federal government decision expected on controversial B.C. fish farms
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
-
B.C. premier speaks about lawsuit challenging religious exemptions for providing MAID
A day after a lawsuit was filed against the B.C. government, arguing the province's policy of allowing health-care facilities with religious affiliations to opt out of providing medical assistance in dying, the premier was asked about the legal action.
-
Body of 2nd missing cousin found in Dawson Creek, B.C.
Mounties in Dawson Creek, B.C., say they have identified human remains discovered in April as belonging to Darylyn Supernant, who was among four people to vanish from the area since she went missing in March 2023.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings expanded across the Maritimes, first named storm for hurricane season possible by Wednesday
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
-
Fredericton man’s disappearance deemed suspicious: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says a Fredericton man’s disappearance has been deemed suspicious and its Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
-
Some medications and heat waves don't mix, experts say precautions needed
As Central and Eastern Canada brace for the year's first heat wave, medical experts are warning of the particular health risks faced by people taking medications that can alter the body's response to extreme temperatures.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland premier says Trudeau has shown 'willingness' to carbon tax alternatives
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.