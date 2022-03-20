Windsor Public Library keeps mask mandate despite provincial rule changes

Masks will still be required at Windsor Public Library after the provincial mandate is lifted at most indoor settings on Monday.

The library posted about the continuation of the public health measure on social media on Sunday.

Please note that at the direction of the City of Windsor and the Windsor Public Library Board, masks will continue to be required in all Windsor Public Library locations after March 21st. pic.twitter.com/RqDs2HofQz — WindsorPublicLibrary (@windsorpublib) March 20, 2022

“At the direction of the City of Windsor and the Windsor Public Library Board, masks will continue to be required in all Windsor Public Library locations after March 21,” said the post.

The Ontario government announced earlier this month that masks will no longer be required in most indoor settings, including schools, effective March 21.

The province is turning the requirement into a choice for individuals and businesses.

Provincial health officials say COVID-19 indicators are improving to allow for the change.

Masks must still be worn in health-care settings like hospitals and long-term care homes and on public transit until at least April 27.

With files from The Canadian Press.