WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are seeking public assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for allegedly assaulting two men outside a business in November.

Police say on Sunday, Nov. 15 around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to an assault call at a business in the 1100 block of Wyandotte Street.

Two adult male victims were outside the business when they were assaulted by three men. Police say the suspects fled the scene in a white Chrysler 300.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital.

Police have described suspect one as a white man, around 20 years old, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black clothing.

Suspect two is described as a man, approximately 20 years old, shirtless at the time of the incident and was wearing black pants.

Suspect three has been described as wearing a black shirt with white sleeves and a face mask.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident and are looking for any information that may identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com