WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police arrested four people after seizing a loaded rifle and methamphetamine.

Members of the Intelligence Unit, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Team, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant on Monday afternoon at a residence on Gray Street in Chatham.

Police say approximately $1,300 worth of suspected methamphetamine was seized along with digital scales, packaging material and cellphones. Officers also seized a switchblade and loaded SKS non-restricted semi-automatic rifle with an overcapacity magazine, attached bayonet and ammunition.

A 40-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking, breach of probation along with several firearm and weapon related offences. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 28-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with drug possession. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 42-year-old Chatham man located in the home was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court, unauthorized possession of a weapon and possessing counterfeit money. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 29-year-old Chatham woman located in the home was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court, being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000 and possessing a firearm without a license. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.