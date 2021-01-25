WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for drug-related offences.

Rashane Jarrett is described as a Black man, 32 years old, 5'6 (168cm), 150 lbs ( 068kg) with a tattoo sleeve on his right arm from shoulder to bicep and a tattoo on his left forearm with the word "LOVE".

Police say he is wanted for three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of failure to comply with recognizance and fail to attend court.

The offender is known to frequent the Oshawa, Ajax, Scarborough and Chatham area.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.